Thanks to integrated Bluetooth, the K 5 Premium Smart Control pressure washer can be connected to the Kärcher Home & Garden app. This means that the user is optimally supported via the smartphone in many cleaning situations and for many cleaning objects – and can achieve even more efficient cleaning results. The app provides many useful functions such as the application consultant with helpful tips and tricks, assembly instructions, maintenance and care instructions, as well as the Kärcher Service portal. The device also has a boost mode for extra power, G 180 Q Smart Control spray gun with LCD display and the 3-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance. The pressure settings are made either directly on the spray gun or transferred to the spray gun from the app. On the LCD display you can check which pressure level is set, whether the boost can be triggered or whether the device is still in idle mode. Includes the Home Kit with the T 5 Surface Cleaner and 1 litre of 3-in-1 Stone Cleaner. Other equipment details include the hose reel, the Plug ’n’ Clean detergent system, the aluminium telescopic handle and the park position for readily accessible accessories.