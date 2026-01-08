Pressure washer K 3 Power Control
K 3 Power Control pressure washer with G 120 Q Power Control spray gun and spray lances. With application consultant via app, which provides practical tips for even more efficient cleaning results.
Thanks to the handy application consultant in the Home & Garden app, which can support the K 3 Power Control pressure washer, Kärcher ensures even better cleaning results – and turns the user into a cleaning pro. The app also offers a comprehensive service including information on the device, the application and the Kärcher Service portal. The appropriate pressure level for the application can be set directly on the spray lance and checked on the display of the G 120 Q Power Control spray gun – for maximum control and the ideal pressure for every surface. Switching from high-pressure to detergent mode can be done without changing the spray lance. The detergent can be applied quickly, simply and conveniently via the integrated detergent tank. The K 3 Power Control from Kärcher also boasts a pull-out telescopic handle for easy transport and storage, a stand for greater stability, holders for accessories, high-pressure gun and cable, as well as the Kärcher Quick Connect system. The stand can also be used as a second carrying handle, making the device very easy to lift onto a shelf or load into a car boot.
Features and benefits
Home & Garden appThe Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert. Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results. Convenient comprehensive service – all info on the device, its application and our Service portal.
Power Control trigger gun with Quick Connect and spray lancesThe optimal setting for every surface. Three pressure settings and one detergent setting. Full control – the manual display shows the settings that have been set. Quick Connect for easily connecting high-pressure hose and accessories.
Height-adjustable telescopic handleFor a convenient pulling height. Completely retractable for optimal storage.
Clean tank solution
- Clean and convenient – the detergent tank can be removed for filling.
- The practical detergent tank simplifies the application of detergents.
- Kärcher detergents increase efficiency, and protect and care for the surface.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 120 / 2 - max. 12
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 380
|Area performance (m²/h)
|25
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|1.6
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|297 x 280 x 677
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q Power Control
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 7 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Tank
- Removable RM tank
- Integrated water filter
Videos
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters