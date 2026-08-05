Floor and surface - dry cleaning

Our quality products make the dry cleaning of surfaces and floors very easy. Thanks to the useful assistant, cleaning is done in no time – effortless and simple.

Kärcher Floor Dusting

Floor Dusting

No dust particle remains on the floor with our manual cleaning tools. Dust-free floor cleaning is made easy thanks to the useful assistant – extensive and long-lasting.

GO TO OVERVIEW
Kärcher Sweeping

Sweeping

Sweeping really can be that simple. Sweeping is made significantly easier with the help of our quality products made from high-quality, robust materials. This is how real cleaning professionals sweep.

GO TO OVERVIEW
Kärcher Surface Dusting

Surface Dusting

Effortless dusting: our equipment helps with dust removal and achieves effective dust binding on all types of surfaces and objects. This means that no dust particle remains on the surface.

GO TO PRODUCTS
Kärcher
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

LEGAL INFORMATION
SOCIAL MEDIA
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher FZE - Dubai