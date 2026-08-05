Sweeping

Sweeping really can be that simple. Sweeping is made significantly easier with the help of our quality products made from high-quality, robust materials. This is how real cleaning professionals sweep.

Kärcher Brooms & dustpans

Brooms & dustpans

The indispensable assistant in everyday life: the classic way for picking up coarse dirt in all environments.

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Kärcher Brooms & handles

Brooms & handles

Ergonomic and efficient removal of coarse dirt and dust directly into the container.

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Kärcher Pickers

Pickers

Waste disposal in outdoor and indoor area: easy lifting of objects without bending down and stretching.

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Kärcher
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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