Surface - wet cleaning

Ergonomically designed products for the manual wet cleaning of surfaces. Characterised by top quality for superb dirt pick-up. Guarantees reliable cleanliness.

Kärcher Surface cleaning

Surface cleaning

Anything but superficial: Our perfectly coordinated textiles handle every challenge in surface cleaning and ensure reliable cleaning of contaminated areas.

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Kärcher Glass cleaning

Glass cleaning

Crystal clear: our comprehensive range for damp and wet cleaning of glass surfaces always provides the optimal solution for all areas of application on glass.

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Kärcher Strap tape fastener

Strap tape fastener

For optimal hold: the right cleaning machines for surface wet cleaning are decisive for brilliantly clean areas. An ergonomic design and productivity take top priority here.

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Kärcher
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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