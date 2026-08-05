Cleaning trolley, transport trolley & mobile bucket systems

Different basic equipment, a modular and ergonomic structure, as well as the robust durability of our cleaning trolleys make efficient and economical maintenance cleaning possible.

Kärcher FlexoMate cleaning trolley

FlexoMate cleaning trolley

The ergonomic FlexoMate cleaning trolley ensures fast and efficient cleaning processes. Its modular structure satisfies diverse customer requirements and reduces physical burdens.

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Kärcher Classic cleaning trolley

Classic cleaning trolley

Our robust cleaning trolleys are compact, flexible and can be extended with modules. They provide a customised solution for every requirement in object cleaning.

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Kärcher Hotel trolley

Hotel trolley

The hotel trolleys from Kärcher meet the specific requirements of the hotel sector thanks to the perfect combination of aesthetics and functionality. They offer sufficient space for towels, toilet rolls, bin liners, etc. The manoeuvrable castors make the trolley mobile and enable easy movement from room to room.

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Kärcher Single and double bucket trolley

Single and double bucket trolley

Our comprehensive range of single and double bucket trolleys offers the ideal solution for every application. Simple and practical operation guarantees a cleaning performance at the highest level.

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Kärcher
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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