Cleaning implements

More time for the important things: perfectly coordinated cleaning utensils for manual cleaning. For greater efficiency and speed in an instant.

Kärcher Safety equipment

Safety equipment

Safety is always paramount. Warnings increase mindfulness and warn against possible dangers and obstacles in good time.

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Kärcher Pads & holders

Pads & holders

For every application: Our large selection of different pads and holders for cleaning professionals in all areas. Practical operation for simple and efficient cleaning processes.

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Kärcher Sponges

Sponges

No hard feelings! Our comprehensive range of sponges offer the perfect solution for every requirement. Top product quality for a reliable cleaning result.

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Kärcher Toilet utensils

Toilet utensils

True professionals in their field. Our high-quality utensils for the hygienic cleaning of toilets and sanitary facilities.

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Kärcher Rubbish bins

Rubbish bins

For everyone concerned with waste. Our high-quality rubbish bins in different sizes and designs are suitable for the reliable capture and disposal of all waste.

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Kärcher
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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