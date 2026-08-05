Window cleaning
Top quality for professionals. The streak-free cleaning of glass requires an ergonomic design, safe connection parts and versatile components. For safe and economical work.
Scrapers and blades
Clean and safe: Ergonomic window scrapers and blades in different versions enable the simple and safe removal of adhesive residues.
Washers
High-quality washer covers made from various textiles – perfect for the quick cleaning of glass and all types of smooth surfaces.
T-support for washer
Our high-quality ergonomically shaped T-bars are the ideal basis for using our sleeves.
Window wiper handles
Everything under control: With the help of our high-quality and ergonomic wiper handles the different wiper tracks always feel safe and stable in your hand.
Wiper tracks and replacement wiper rubbers
For streak-free cleaning: professional tracks made from stainless steel with V-shaped cut-out and specially shaped vulcanised wiper rubbers: extremely elastic and long-lasting.
Bucket
Window buckets specially designed for use with washers and window wipers.
Telescopic handles and accessories
Safe working from the ground: our extremely stable telescopic lances with reliable fastening technology and special cone. Secure fastening of tool without twisting.