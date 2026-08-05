Window cleaning

Top quality for professionals. The streak-free cleaning of glass requires an ergonomic design, safe connection parts and versatile components. For safe and economical work.

Kärcher Scrapers and blades

Scrapers and blades

Clean and safe: Ergonomic window scrapers and blades in different versions enable the simple and safe removal of adhesive residues.

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Kärcher Washers

Washers

High-quality washer covers made from various textiles – perfect for the quick cleaning of glass and all types of smooth surfaces.

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Kärcher T-support for washer

T-support for washer

Our high-quality ergonomically shaped T-bars are the ideal basis for using our sleeves.

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Kärcher Window wiper handles

Window wiper handles

Everything under control: With the help of our high-quality and ergonomic wiper handles the different wiper tracks always feel safe and stable in your hand.

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Kärcher Wiper tracks and replacement wiper rubbers

Wiper tracks and replacement wiper rubbers

For streak-free cleaning: professional tracks made from stainless steel with V-shaped cut-out and specially shaped vulcanised wiper rubbers: extremely elastic and long-lasting.

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Kärcher Bucket

Bucket

Window buckets specially designed for use with washers and window wipers.

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Kärcher Telescopic handles and accessories

Telescopic handles and accessories

Safe working from the ground: our extremely stable telescopic lances with reliable fastening technology and special cone. Secure fastening of tool without twisting.

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Kärcher
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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