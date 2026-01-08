HEPA 13 filter*
The HEPA 13 filter (EN 1822:1998) for the Kärcher VC 3 multi-cyclone vacuum cleaner safely and reliably filters the finest dirt such as pollen and allergenic particles. This means that the exhaust air is cleaner than the room air. Ideal for allergy sufferers.
Features and benefits
High-efficiency filtration power
Ideal for allergy sufferers
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Colour
|White
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|125 x 125 x 29