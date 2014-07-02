Triple nozzle, 034

Triple nozzle with high-pressure pencil jet (25°) and low-pressure fan jet (40°). Fast and easy jet changeover by turning the nozzle.

Practical triple nozzle with different jets designed for quick and easy changeover by turning the nozzle. The following jets are available: High-pressure pencil jet, high-pressure fan jet (25°) and low-pressure fan jet (40°; manual adjustment necessary). For high-pressure cleaners with injectors, low-pressure fan jet for detergent removal and application. Connector: M18 x 1.5.

Specifications

Technical data

Nozzle size ( ) 34
Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.5
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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