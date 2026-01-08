Water timer WT 120
Water timer with brass thread for secure tap connection. Watering time up to 120 minutes – stops automatically after set time expires. Includes Tap connector and pre-filter.
Water timer WT 120 features a brass thread for secure tap connection. Watering time up to 120 minutes. Watering stops automatically after set time expires. Includes tap connector and prefilter. Kärcher water timers start and stop automatically after the set time expires – easy programming. Water only flows when needed – cost-effective and environmentally friendly. Kärcher water timers are compatible with all known click systems.
Features and benefits
Watering stops on expiry of a preset time
- Up to 120 minutes in 15 minute stages
Brass thread
- For robust attachment to the tap
Includes tap adaptor and pre-filter
- For fast connection with the garden hose
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight (kg)
|0.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|80 x 160 x 280
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Kitchen garden
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants