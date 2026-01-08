Garden shower
The 2-in-1 garden solution: Whether used as a delightful shower or a fully fledged spray lance for efficiently watering plants, the garden shower can be quickly set up and and stowed away in a minimum of space.
The 2-in-1 garden solution! The very stable, height-adjustable (1.50 - 2.20 m) garden shower can be set up in 3 minutes for a reviving shower on hot summer days. With the detachable shower lance you can enjoy a refreshing shower just as if you were in a conventional bathroom shower. The fine shower jet ensures significantly less water consumption compared to cooling oneself off with a garden hose. The shower lance can also be used as a fully fledged spray lance for efficiently watering plants. The shower can be quickly and easily disassembled and stored in a minimum of space during winter. This way you can be sure that nothing will be missing next summer. Further features: tripod and spike for optimal stability, adjustment of the water flow with one hand.
Features and benefits
Set up within 3 minutesInstallation without the use of tools.
With tripod and spikeGuaranteed stability and robustness
Height-adjustable from 1.50 - 2.20 mAdjustable for different body sizes.
Water flow adjustment with one hand and on/off switch
- Comfortable device operation.
Detachable shower and watering lance (2-in-1)
Wide shower jet
Movable spray nozzle (180°)
- For convenient and easy use.
With convenient and space-saving stowage
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|735 x 850 x 2130
Equipment
- Spraying pattern: sprinkler
Application areas
- Pool
- Garden watering