Non-slip and impact-resistant multifunction spray gun Plus with 4 spray patterns ideal for watering small to medium-sized areas and gardens. Ergonomic handle allows convenient one-hand operation for effortless watering of all kinds of plants and for cleaning gardening tools and furniture. This innovative spray gun also offers a host of other features such as infinite flow setting and control. This gun combines a robust metal body and attractive design with ease of use and a range of useful functions. In brief: the ideal solution for numerous uses in the garden. Note: Kärcher spray nozzles are compatible with all available click systems.