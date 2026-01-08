Multifunctional spray gun Plus

Multifunction spray gun Plus with metal body for watering small/medium-sized areas. Particularly robust, durable and non-slip. Four spray patterns. Infinite flow control.

Non-slip and impact-resistant multifunction spray gun Plus with 4 spray patterns ideal for watering small to medium-sized areas and gardens. Ergonomic handle allows convenient one-hand operation for effortless watering of all kinds of plants and for cleaning gardening tools and furniture. This innovative spray gun also offers a host of other features such as infinite flow setting and control. This gun combines a robust metal body and attractive design with ease of use and a range of useful functions. In brief: the ideal solution for numerous uses in the garden. Note: Kärcher spray nozzles are compatible with all available click systems.

Features and benefits
Lock
  • Flow volume can be set.
Hook-and-loop system
  • Works with all well-known brands.
Metal body
  • Guaranteed robustness and durability.
Special synthetic resin coating
  • Especially shock-resistant and non-slip.
Trigger function
  • Enables the infinite adjustment of the water flow.
Device for selecting the spraying pattern
  • Concentrated and hard, gentle, fan-shaped, spraying
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 280 x 195 x 85
