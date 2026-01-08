Universal Stain Remover RM 769, 500ml

Universal stain remover for removing heavy non-water-soluble soiling from all solvent-resistant textile and non-textile surfaces.

Versatile and non-toxic Universal Stain Remover RM 769. The solvent-based stain remover is suitable for spot cleaning on all textile floor coverings and upholstery as well as for intermediate and deep cleaning on solvent-resistant hard surfaces, such as doors, desks and other fixtures and fittings. The powerful and ultra-fast-acting stain remover reliably removes stubborn, non-water-soluble stains such as oil, tar, shoe polish, glue or ink and impresses with very good cleaning results and high user safety. 

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (ml) 500
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.6
Universal Stain Remover RM 769, 500ml
Universal Stain Remover RM 769, 500ml
Universal Stain Remover RM 769, 500ml
Videos
Application areas
  • Car preparation
  • Textile and surface cleaning
CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

LEGAL INFORMATION
SOCIAL MEDIA
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher FZE - Dubai