The EasyFix Mini microfibre floor cloth set includes two highly absorbent, hard-wearing floor cleaning cloths made from high-quality microfibre for the EasyFix Mini floor nozzle. For excellent, hygienic cleaning results on hard floors – even corners and edges are effortlessly cleaned. Thanks to the hook-and-loop system, the microfibre floor cloth can be quickly and easily attached to the floor nozzle of the steam cleaner: Simply press the floor cleaning cloth onto the EasyFix Mini floor nozzle and it's ready to use. After cleaning, the microfibre floor cloth can be removed from the EasyFix Mini floor nozzle without having to come into contact with dirt: Simply step on the base strap attached to the cloth and pull the floor nozzle away and up.