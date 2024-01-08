Home & Garden

At Kärcher, customer focus is our top priority. Hotlines, operating manuals, demonstrations, customer service, fleet management and many other services offer private and professional customers quick, expert assistance with any question or problem.

Cleaning and maintenance tips for the home and garden.

Find your local Home & Garden & Professional dealer quickly and conveniently.

Cleaning and maintenance tips from professional expertise 

Your home is your castle. With our WOW products, you can restore its as good as new WOW feeling. As often as and whenever you want. And gently, quickly and thoroughly like only Kärcher devices can do.

Application tips for indoors and outdoors at a glance.

Make the most of the fascinating prospects for your professional future that Kärcher can open up to you.

At Kärcher, cleaning is our job as well as our passion, and we take our responsibility towards people, culture and the environment seriously.

The novel coronavirus, also known as SARS-CoV-2, is spreading worldwide. With simple hygiene measures, each individual can help to protect themselves and others from the life-threatening lung disease and stem its rapid spread. Our topic special is dedicated to the most effective methods of protection against infection.

The elephant whisperer

Somchat Changkarn and his charges can communicate without words – this mahout can tell how the animals are feeling by their body language. He spends up to 12 hours per day with the pachyderms at the Thai Elephant Conservation Center.

08.01.2024

Kärcher India Unleashes A Musical Revolution In Cleaning Technology

17.10.2023

Effortless Car Cleaning for Holiday Road Trips Kärcher's Auto Care Tips

02.10.2023

Rise of the Pharmaceutical Sector in India

Kärcher – global provider of cleaning technology

The family-owned company Kärcher is today the world's leading provider of efficient, resource-conserving cleaning systems. Kärcher makes a difference through top performance, innovation and quality.

Design prizes and patents

Kärcher cleaning machines combine functionality, user-friendliness and sophisticated design. Kärcher's innovation and drive to achieve better solutions set the company apart and have been proven again and again by patents and awards from renowned institutions. Over 1,300 patents and utility models are a testament to the company's ingenuity and innovative prowess.

In-house research and development for cleaning solutions

Kärcher is constantly striving to achieve the best solution to every cleaning task. This is why we develop powerful systems made up of perfectly matched cleaning machines, accessories and cleaning agents. In order to best meet the needs and preferences of our customers, we are in constant discussion with both private and professional operators. The insights that we gain from this have a direct influence on the development of new products. This means that we can ensure that each new innovation not only meets the requirements of increasingly complex cleaning tasks, but that it makes work as easy and straightforward as possible for operators.

CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.
A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:00 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Fri)
(Closed on Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays)

