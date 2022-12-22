Cleaning and maintenance tips for the home and garden

People around the world spend approximately 3 hours and 20 minutes cleaning each week – this is according to a study on global cleaning habits that was carried out on behalf of Kärcher. For a clean home, many a cleaning device or household remedy are called upon. Whether indoors or outdoors: Tips on how to use these correctly can help make your work quicker, and you have more time to enjoy the finer things in life.
 

Kärcher cleaning tips for a cleaner home

Inside area

Tips for tackling dirt within your own four walls

Cleaning the kitchen, cleaning the bathroom, cleaning living spaces – it is not just when spring-cleaning that you have a lot to do at home. This is because lots of dirt arises over time within your own four walls: Stains on the floor, upholstery and carpets. Pollen, dust and fingerprints on the windows. Food and grease residues in the kitchen. Limescale and soap residue in the bathroom. However, with just a few tricks, the right cleaning devices, cleaning agents and household remedies, you can remove dirt quickly and your home will yet again be hygienically clean.

Kärcher tips for cleaning the bathroom
Kärcher tips for cleaning the kitchen
Kärcher tips for cleaning living spaces
Kärcher tips for cleaning windows
Kärcher tips for cleaning parquet and laminate
Kärcher tips for cleaning carpet
Kärcher tips for cleaning tiles
Kärcher tips for cleaning PVC and linoleum
Kärcher tips for cleaning upholstery carpet

Outside area

Man sitting on a terrace with Kärcher pressure washer beside him

Cleaning and maintenance tips around the house

There's lots to do around the house. In spring, the traces of winter on the patio, in the drive and on the paths should be removed. In summer, plants should be watered, the lawn regularly mown, and hedges, trees and bushes cut. In autumn, the garden must be prepared for the winter, leaves removed and garden furniture stored. Incidentally, your own vehicles also need regular maintenance – whether this is a bike, motorbike, car or caravan. 

Work will be easy with these practical tips.

Kärcher Tips: cleaning wooden terrace
Kärcher Tips: bin cleaning with WBS 3
Kärcher Tips: cleaning patio slabs
Kärcher Tips: Garage cleaning
Kärcher Tips: cleaning pavers
Kärcher Tips: cleaning conservatory
Kärcher Tips for DIY
Kärcher Tips: cleaning camping-equipment
Kärcher Tips: cleaning gutters
Kärcher Tips: removing moss
Kärcher Tips: cleaning a barbecue
Kärcher Tips: removing weeds

Vehicle cleaning and maintenance

Kärcher Tips: Car care
Kärcher Tips: Rim cleaning
Kärcher Tips: Car washing
Kärcher Tips: Bike cleaning
Kärcher Tips: Caravan cleaning
Kärcher Tips: Motorcycle cleaning

Garden maintenance

Kärcher tips: Maintenance tasks in the garden
Kärcher tips: Mowing the lawn
Kärcher tips: Cutting hedges
Kärcher tips: Cutting a tree
Kärcher tips: Clearing leaves
Kärcher tips: Pond cleaning
A man is watering flowers in the garden
Man is cleaning garden furniture with a Kärcher pressure washer
Man is removing moss with a Kärcher pressure washer
MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.
A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:00 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Fri)
(Closed on Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays)

SOCIAL MEDIA
  • SSL Secured
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher India