When should wooden decking be cleaned?

Whether it’s wood, stone or concrete patios, any outdoor area is exposed to a variety of weather conditions. Wind, rain, and sunlight can cause quite a bit of trouble for a wooden deck. Especially the persistent moisture in the autumn and winter months can attack the wood and make it porous. In addition, there are signs of wear and tear when people eat, party and live on the wooden decking in the summer. This can result in scratches, cracks, stains and discolouration on the wood.

But when is the best time to clean a wooden deck? It is recommended to do a basic clean twice a year. We recommend wooden patio cleaning at the start of the gardening season in spring and in autumn to make the garden winterproof. The cleaning and maintenance of the wooden deck should always be done in dry weather, so that the wood can dry thoroughly after cleaning.