Steam cleaners
The Kärcher steam cleaners ensure cleanliness throughout the home and your family can be sure of a deep clean – completely without chemicals. Thanks to the top cleaning performance, the steam removes up to 99.999 %* of all enveloped viruses, as well as 99.99 %** of all typical household bacteria, and ensures a hygienic and healthy living environment. Whether in the kitchen, bathroom, on floors or even for the ironing, Kärcher really goes full steam and delivers top results. Discover the full range of possible applications now!
Using steam to combat viruses* and bacteria**
A simple and effective method to combat bacteria and enveloped viruses: steam. The powerful steam output, the high steam temperature, powerful nozzles and heated cleaning cloths ensure that Kärcher steam cleaners can eliminate up to 99.999%* of enveloped viruses, such as influenza viruses, as well as 99.99%** of typical household bacteria on hard surfaces, fixtures and fittings, tiles, mirrors, and more besides.
- A hygienic deep clean using steam – without any chemicals, just tap water
- Eliminates up to 99.999%* of enveloped viruses and 99.99%** of typical household bacteria on smooth hard surfaces
- Higher cleaning performance than conventional manual cleaning methods with detergents
- High steam temperature, powerful steam generation
Maximum effectiveness: Tackle bedbugs with Kärcher steam cleaners
Bedbugs tend to linger near the bed and nestle in crevices, cracks, gaps and behind skirting boards or headboards. The eggs there can be easily reached and killed with hot steam. It is important that the nozzle is guided slowly over the area at a distance of maximum five centimetres. The steam then has enough time to heat the surface and penetrate into the layers. Working from top to bottom: Curtains or blinds are steamed first, then the lower-lying objects such as bed frames or skirting boards. Only the surface of upholstered furniture and mattresses should be treated if required so that any residual moisture can also dry again fully. Treatment with the steam cleaner should be avoided on heat-sensitive materials.
The better mop***
Full steam ahead when cleaning the house
Hygienic cleanliness in the kitchen with Kärcher steam cleaners
Kitchen cleaning
Whether it is fixtures and fittings, wall tiles, glass or plastic surfaces, the extraction hood, hob or sink: the steam cleaner leaves the kitchen hygienically clean – without huge physical effort and without chemical residues.
Floor cleaning
When cleaning hard floor coverings such as stone, tiles, PVC, laminate or sealed parquet, the steam cleaner ensures maximum cleanliness and hygiene - without any chemical residues.
Bathroom cleaning
Also when cleaning wall tiles, glass and mirror surfaces, windows, fixtures and fittings, shower cubicles, crevices and joints or cracks, the steam cleaners do a perfect job and ensure absolute hygienic cleanliness.
An all-rounder – thanks to the comprehensive accessories
The extensive array of accessories for the Kärcher steam cleaners ensures a wide range of possible applications throughout the home.
Hand and floor nozzles
Cloth kits
Sets of brushes
Accessory kits
Other
You can also find suitable accessories for your device with our accessories finder.
* Through spot cleaning using the Kärcher steam cleaner, i.e. steaming for 30 seconds on the maximum steam setting in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as influenza viruses (except the hepatitis B virus) can be eliminated on most smooth, hard surfaces in the house (test germ: modified vaccinia Ankara virus).
** When cleaning at a cleaning speed of 30 cm/s and maximum steam pressure, 99.99% of all typical household bacteria on smooth, hard household surfaces are killed (test germs: Enterococcus hirae) upon direct contact with the surface to be cleaned.
*** Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner results in a better cleaning performance than cleaning manually with a mop and detergent. Tested according to international performance standards.