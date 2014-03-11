Cordless electric brooms
Faster than a vacuum cleaner - more convenient than a brush Top performance in one device: the cordless electric broom is faster than a vacuum cleaner and more convenient than a broom. This means that you can easily clean dirt and dust off your floors – without any annoying cable or strenuous bending down.
Quicker to use than a vacuum cleaner.
We all know the problem: as soon as you have finished vacuuming, there are crumbs on the floor again already. The cordless electric broom from Kärcher is ideal for intermediate cleaning – without having to get the vacuum cleaner out again. Thanks to its compact and modern design, the cordless electric broom can be stored wherever
it is needed and is always ready to use.
Always ready for use: The KB 5's lithium-ion battery technology means it can run for up to 30 minutes on hard floors.
Perfect for the little things: The KB 5 is small, manoeuvrable and immediately ready to use – ideal for all around the home.
Tidied away, yet always on hand: The compact KB 5 can be stored anywhere, meaning it's always exactly where you need it.
Extraordinary cleaning performance in a compact design.
The innovative Kärcher Adaptive Cleaning System of the Kärcher Cordless Electric Broom provides brilliant cleaning results. Thanks to the movable sweeping edge,
optimal dirt guidance and special cleaning brush, the dirt is transported efficiently into the waste container without residue and dust dispersion.
Endless application possibilities
The Kärcher Cordless Electric Broom steps in to clean up any everyday mishaps, large or small – to remove pet hair or clean up any crumbs left after eating, for example. The KB 5 can be used on all hard floors and carpets.
Highlights
Before dirt really starts to get on your nerves, the cordless electric broom provides a quick and convenient remedy. The height-adjustable and tiltable telescopic handle makes it possible to sweep floors clean in no time, even under very low-slung furniture.
- Flexible application possibilities thanks to brush replacement technology that's unique worldwide.
- Brush activation at the push of a button
- Standard brush and pet hair brush included
- Pet hair brush with innovative brush technology for fast and hygienic removal of pet hair from the pet hair brush
- Removable sweeping container
- Flexible uses thanks to battery technology
- Wall bracket for space-saving storage of the cordless electric broom
- Telescopic handle with parking position
- Ergonomic handle
- On/off foot switch for convenient operation
Innovative brush replacement technology
The roller brush can be removed easily for cleaning at the push of a button
Flexible to use
The cordless electric broom can be equipped for special home cleaning tasks with two different special brushes.
Practical cleaning of the pet hair brush
The brush is enclosed in a mesh sleeve, which can be removed for cleaning.
Space-saving storage
In the wall bracket, connected to the battery charger, the cordless electric broom is always ready to use.