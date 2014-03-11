Floor polisher

Polishing floors to a high gloss shine The Kärcher vacuum polisher polishes parquet, laminate, stone, PVC, cork or linoleum with optimal results. This is ensured by the triangular shape for polishing in corners including numerous new functions. Including polishing dust suction!

Now polishing is really simple: with many new functions, the FP 303 allows you to achieve optimal polishing results on a wide variety of floor coverings, such as parquet, laminate, stone, PVC, cork or linoleum. The floor polisher is simple to use and features an ergonomic handle for convenient cleaning. Any polishing dust residue is easily vacuumed away and the power cord can be conveniently stored directly on the handle.

Triangular polishing head

Thanks to the optimised geometry of the polishing head, even corners can be easily polished and never missed.

Switch on/off without bending down

The FP 303 is turned on and off simply by pivoting the handle (once it has been unlocked) using the foot-operated lever. This saves the user from having to bend down to switch the machine on and off.

Practical storage

The high-quality textile bag containing the vacuum filter bag is attached to the handle. The polishing pads can also be compactly stored in a separate compartment.

Easy to transport

With the smooth-running wheels the FP 303 is fully mobile can be easily transported between cleaning tasks.

