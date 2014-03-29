Automotive

Outstanding solutions for car dealerships, workshops and service stations. Kärcher offers cleaning concepts that are tailored to the specific requirements of car dealerships, workshops and service stations. Discover Kärcher's extensive range of cleaning machines and customer-oriented services.

Automotive

Car dealerships

Cleaning solutions that ensure cleanliness in car dealerships and workshops, thereby providing the basis for working safely.

Service stations

Outstanding cleaning solutions and customer-oriented service for the modern service station – Kärcher makes it happen.

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Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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