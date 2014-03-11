Cordless window cleaners
Streak-free. Fast. Multifunctional. The cordless window cleaner ensures streak-free cleanliness – and without any dripping dirty water. The window cleaner cleans not only windows quickly and efficiently, but all smooth surfaces such as hobs, mirrors, doors and tiles.
Products
Bring back the WOW. On all smooth surfaces.
Three times faster
Cleaning windows is three times faster with a Kärcher window vac than by hand.
No streaks
Streak-free cleanliness thanks to high-quality squeegee and innovative suction function.
No drips
The window vacs vacuum the water from the glass pane quickly and reliably – without any dripping dirty water.
The original
Original Kärcher quality from the inventor of the cordless window cleaner.
Kärcher cordless window vac for all smooth surfaces
A multifunctional all-rounder: Apart from windows, the cordless window vac from Kärcher cleans almost all smooth surfaces such as windscreens, mirrors, shower cabins, hobs, glass tables and worktops.
Cleaning windows
Cleaning windows has never been easier. Use our cordless window vac for streak-free results in seconds.
Cleaning shower cabins
Suction shower cabins and tiled walls in showers and baths quickly and effortlessly.
Vacuuming liquids
Use the Kärcher window vacs to vacuum small amounts of spilled liquids from surfaces.
Absorbing condensation
With the cordless window vacs from Kärcher you quickly absorb excess moisture from glass panes.
Products benefit
Cleaning is noticeably easier and 3 times quicker compared with conventional cleaning methods. What's more, the high-grade lips and the suction function are guaranteed to leave your windows sparkling. The convenient battery operation and more compact design of the new generation guarantees maximum flexibility when cleaning all smooth household surfaces. Try it out and see for yourself!
The application of the Window Vac at a glance
Spraying
First of all, wet the pane with cleaning agent, ideally using the spray bottle from the WV 2 Plus/ Premium or WV 5 Plus/ Premium battery-powered Window Vac kit.
Cleaning
The glass is subsequently cleaned with the spray bottle’s microfibre wiping cloth.
Suctioning
Finish by suctioning off the dirty water with the cordless battery-powered Window Vac, leaving the glass perfectly clean.
Application areas
The complete range of Window Vacs from Kärcher
Higher WV classes are recommended for cleaning larger window surfaces. Alongside improved performance data, higher range classes also offer practical additional functions like a handy interchangeable battery system, a handle with a soft component which makes the device particularly comfortable to use, or an interchangeable suction nozzle which allows you to clean even narrow windows with ease.
WV 1 – the compact
Lithium-ion battery
The built-in lithium-ion-battery enables you to clean a window area of up to 55 m² with just one battery charge.
Low weight
The WV 1 is impressive thanks to its incredibly low weight and small size.
LED display in the field of view
The LED integrated in the on/off switch lets you know as soon as the battery needs to be charged.
Equipment
The WV 1 Plus Window Vac set includes a great complete package, consisting of the Window Vac, a spray bottle with microfibre wiping cloth and a powerful window cleaner concentrate. So you can start cleaning right away!
And anyone who chooses the kit WV 2 Premium / WV 5 Premium can even clean lattice windows and narrows areas, thanks to the additional narrow suction nozzle.