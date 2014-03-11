Cordless window cleaners

Streak-free. Fast. Multifunctional. The cordless window cleaner ensures streak-free cleanliness – and without any dripping dirty water. The window cleaner cleans not only windows quickly and efficiently, but all smooth surfaces such as hobs, mirrors, doors and tiles.

Window vac

Products

0 Products

Bring back the WOW. On all smooth surfaces.

Clean windows 3 times faster

Three times faster

Cleaning windows is three times faster with a Kärcher window vac than by hand.

Clean windows streak-free

No streaks

Streak-free cleanliness thanks to high-quality squeegee and innovative suction function.

Clean windows without any dripping dirty water

No drips

The window vacs vacuum the water from the glass pane quickly and reliably – without any dripping dirty water.

Original Kärcher cordless window cleaner

The original

Original Kärcher quality from the inventor of the cordless window cleaner.

Kärcher cordless window vac for all smooth surfaces

A multifunctional all-rounder: Apart from windows, the cordless window vac from Kärcher cleans almost all smooth surfaces such as windscreens, mirrors, shower cabins, hobs, glass tables and worktops.

Cleaning windows

Cleaning windows

Cleaning windows has never been easier. Use our cordless window vac for streak-free results in seconds.

Cleaning shower cabins

Cleaning shower cabins

Suction shower cabins and tiled walls in showers and baths quickly and effortlessly.

Vacuuming liquids

Vacuuming liquids

Use the Kärcher window vacs to vacuum small amounts of spilled liquids from surfaces.

Absorbing condensation

Absorbing condensation

With the cordless window vacs from Kärcher you quickly absorb excess moisture from glass panes.

Products benefit

Cleaning is noticeably easier and 3 times quicker compared with conventional cleaning methods. What's more, the high-grade lips and the suction function are guaranteed to leave your windows sparkling. The convenient battery operation and more compact design of the new generation guarantees maximum flexibility when cleaning all smooth household surfaces. Try it out and see for yourself!

The application of the Window Vac at a glance

Einsrpühen

Spraying

First of all, wet the pane with cleaning agent, ideally using the spray bottle from the WV 2 Plus/ Premium or WV 5 Plus/ Premium battery-powered Window Vac kit.

Fenster reinigen

Cleaning

The glass is subsequently cleaned with the spray bottle’s microfibre wiping cloth.

Vacuum windows with Kärcher window vac

Suctioning

Finish by suctioning off the dirty water with the cordless battery-powered Window Vac, leaving the glass perfectly clean.

Application areas

Fenster
Windows
Sprossenfesnter
Lattice windows
Dachfenster absaugen
Rooflights
Vacuuming tiles
Tiles
Vacuuming glass
Horizontal glass surfaces
Vacuuming mirrors
Mirrors

The complete range of Window Vacs from Kärcher

Higher WV classes are recommended for cleaning larger window surfaces. Alongside improved performance data, higher range classes also offer practical additional functions like a handy interchangeable battery system, a handle with a soft component which makes the device particularly comfortable to use, or an interchangeable suction nozzle which allows you to clean even narrow windows with ease.

WV 1 – the compact

Li-Ionen Akku

Lithium-ion battery

The built-in lithium-ion-battery enables you to clean a window area of up to 55 m² with just one battery charge.

WV1

Low weight

The WV 1 is impressive thanks to its incredibly low weight and small size.

WV 1 LED

LED display in the field of view

The LED integrated in the on/off switch lets you know as soon as the battery needs to be charged.

WV

Equipment

The WV 1 Plus Window Vac set includes a great complete package, consisting of the Window Vac, a spray bottle with microfibre wiping cloth and a powerful window cleaner concentrate. So you can start cleaning right away!

And anyone who chooses the kit WV 2 Premium / WV 5 Premium can even clean lattice windows and narrows areas, thanks to the additional narrow suction nozzle.

 

Accessories

The accessory catalogue for the Kärcher battery-powered Window Vacs complements the device perfectly and its nifty product ideas ensure convenient window cleaning for every situation. The telescopic extension kit, for example ensures easy and streak-free cleaning of high and hard-to-reach windows. Click on the points in the image to the right for more information.

icon_arrow

MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.
A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:00 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Fri)
(Closed on Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays)

SOCIAL MEDIA
  • SSL Secured
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher India