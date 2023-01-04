Professional expertise

Different target groups in the commercial environment have different cleaning requirements: Which type of floor needs what approach to cleaning, refurbishment or maintenance? What is meant by hygienic cleaning? At what point does cleaning contribute to process reliability? What effect can cleaning have on a business's profitability? And which type of dirt can be removed with which cleaning agent? 

Kärcher expertise provides helpful answers, tips and instructions for various questions about cleaning as well as the right cleaning machines, cleaning agents and accessories for cleaning and maintenance.

