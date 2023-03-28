Cleaning in agriculture

The highest level of cleanliness and hygiene in agriculture increases financial returns and helps to maintain value by breaking chains of infection, increasing machinery use on the farm and reducing maintenance costs. Well-maintained machinery works reliably and does not carry germs from one place to another. Hygiene in barns improves animal husbandry and reduces health risks. People working on the farm also benefit from cleaning in agriculture by having clean working conditions.

Cleaning in agriculture with a high pressure washer

Application areas

Livestock farming

Kärcher: Hygiene for dairy and cattle farming
Kärcher: Pig farming
Kärcher: Poultry farming
Kärcher: Fish farm
Kärcher: Horse husbandry
Kärcher: Animal disease prevention
Kärcher: Digitisation in agriculture

Around the farm

Agricultural machinery and implements
Cleaning warehouses and halls
Kärcher: Silo cleaning in agriculture
Kärcher: Cleaning a biogas plant
Kärcher: Digitisation in agriculture

Other agricultural applications

Fruit and vegetable cultivation
Cleaning in viticulture

Suitable products for your area of application

Kärcher: High-pressure cleaners

High-pressure cleaners

Kärcher: Wet/dry vacuum cleaners

Wet/dry vacuum cleaners

Kärcher: Vacuum sweepers

Vacuum sweepers

Kärcher: Municipal implement carriers/sweepers

Municipal implement carriers/sweepers

Kärcher: Outdoor power equipment

Outdoor power equipment

