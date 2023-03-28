Fruit and vegetable cultivation: best growing conditions

No matter how crops are grown, the central task in fruit and vegetable cultivation is to create the best possible living conditions for the plants. This is accomplished with thorough cleaning of floors and glass roofs in the greenhouse, right down to the machinery used to work the field.

In the greenhouse, appropriate measures are needed to ensure that light, temperature, and air supply remain constant for the (young) plants in fruit and vegetable cultivation. This includes thorough cleaning and disinfection. After all, not only plants feel at home in the environment of a greenhouse, germs, pests & co. also like the warmth and high humidity. In the field, cleaning equipment such as potato harvesters and diggers can break infection chains so that pests such as wireworm aren’t carried from one field to the next.