Cleaning agricultural machinery in 5 steps

Step 1: Preparation and cleaning the cabin

Once you have chosen the appropriate cleaning location, start with the operator's station/cabin by dry cleaning it, including windows and cabin air filters, sieves and pre-filters. Wet and dry vacuum cleaners, cleaning agents and cloths help.





Step 2: Soak and apply detergent

Remove coarse dirt mechanically or with air, then open all flaps of drives or radiator packs. All components need to be intensively wetted with the high-pressure cleaner and sufficient water to soak and dissolve the dirt.

Then, using the cup foam lance, cover all external surfaces with a cleaner suitable for agricultural machinery and let the foam soak in.



Step 3: Cleaning with a hot water high-pressure cleaner

Wear personal protective equipment and remove the well-soaked dirt with hot water high pressure. Work from the bottom up and create cleaning passages as needed.

Clean sensitive components gently or indirectly and check all covers and maintenance flaps. Rinse where necessary.



Step 4: Drying time

When drying, vacuum or blow away residual water if necessary. Inspect clean machine for damage and repair if necessary. Check lighting and fittings, if present, clean cabin windows from the outside.



Step 5: Maintenance and care

Work off the manufacturer's maintenance schedule, process maintenance points according to the operating instructions, e.g. grease. Reposition all radiator packs, maintenance flaps. Apply preservative where necessary. Carry out functional tests as required to determine serviceability.