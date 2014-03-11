Industry solutions
Products for professional use. Finding the best solution for cleaning tasks is of growing importance for businesses of all kinds. This is why we have tailored our extensive range of products precisely to your requirements, reducing time, costs and resource consumption without compromising performance. We understand the demands of your business, whatever market sector you operate in.
Food Industry
An experienced partner you can rely on for all industrial cleaning tasks.
Automotive
Kärcher offers cleaning concepts that are tailored to the specific requirements of car dealerships, workshops and service stations.
Construction
Professional machines that are a match for the wide range of cleaning challenges in the building and trades industry.
Contract cleaners
Innovative products that guarantee the highest level of cleanliness, efficiency and ease of use in building and façade cleaning.
Health sector
Professional and efficient cleaning systems for hospitals that combine impeccable hygiene with cost-effectiveness.
Hotel and hospitality industry
Professional cleaning systems for sustainable hygiene management in hotels and restaurants.
Agriculture
Innovative Kärcher cleaning appliances and cleaning concepts that help you master the diverse requirements of the agricultural industry.
Public service and municipal equipment
Cleaning machines that enable efficient working in the public service and ensure tip-top cleanliness.
Retail
Our solutions for cleanliness and tidiness in shopping centres, retail and wholesale trade.
Transport
Innovative cleaning technologies for filling stations and the services they provide.
Pharmaceutical industry
The pharmaceutical industry must comply with continuously high quality and hygiene standards in various product ranges.
Wood and furniture industry
In the wood and furniture industry sawdust, shavings and swarf present a constant and real health risk.
Rubber and plastics
Hazardous fine and coarse particles are generated in the production and processing of rubber and plastics.
Chemicals industry
The chemicals industry works with a variety of aggressive solid substances and corrosive liquids, which are often explosive and hazardous.
Electrical and optics industry
In the electrical and optics industry very fine dust is generated during production which can damage components and must be vacuumed directly in the process.
Printing industry
Paper dust, pigment powder, liquid paints and toners are released in the production of printing media.
Glass and stone industry
Very fine, sharp-edged and abrasive suction material is produced when working with stone and glass.
Machine design
The metalworking industry, from metallurgy to metal working industry through to the automotive sector, is a core industry with advanced processes
Building service providers
Karcher is the leading professional cleaning solutions provider, offering expertise to facilities management businesses that want to drive productivity.
Kärcher Services – you can count on us.
If the word service is a promise and not an empty word, it must be based on trust - because you must be able to rely on your professional cleaning machines at all times. Day after day. Night after night. Anywhere. This is our aim. And we do our best to ensure this. Reliable machines and cleaning agents. Advanced technology. Competent advice. and much more. In a nutshell: Kärcher service. A name you can trust. And a service that gives you security. That's our promise.
Service packages.
You work with professional cleaning machines? Then you have to be able to trust that your fleet of machines is fully ready for use at all times. That's why you need a partner who offers you more than just machines. Who gives you confidence that you can concentrate on your core business. We are your partner in the world of cleaning and machines. All the way from the analysis of needs and financing, through inspection and servicing, to the acquisition and sale of used machines. With a level of service that will inspire you. And with service packages for every need.