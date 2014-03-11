Industry solutions

Products for professional use. Finding the best solution for cleaning tasks is of growing importance for businesses of all kinds. This is why we have tailored our extensive range of products precisely to your requirements, reducing time, costs and resource consumption without compromising performance. We understand the demands of your business, whatever market sector you operate in.

Food Industry

Food Industry

An experienced partner you can rely on for all industrial cleaning tasks.

Automotive

Automotive

Kärcher offers cleaning concepts that are tailored to the specific requirements of car dealerships, workshops and service stations.

Construction

Construction

Professional machines that are a match for the wide range of cleaning challenges in the building and trades industry.

Contract cleaners

Contract cleaners

Innovative products that guarantee the highest level of cleanliness, efficiency and ease of use in building and façade cleaning.

Health sector

Health sector

Professional and efficient cleaning systems for hospitals that combine impeccable hygiene with cost-effectiveness.

Hotel and hospitality industry

Hotel and hospitality industry

Professional cleaning systems for sustainable hygiene management in hotels and restaurants.

Agriculture

Agriculture

Innovative Kärcher cleaning appliances and cleaning concepts that help you master the diverse requirements of the agricultural industry.

Public services

Public service and municipal equipment

Cleaning machines that enable efficient working in the public service and ensure tip-top cleanliness.

Retail

Retail

Our solutions for cleanliness and tidiness in shopping centres, retail and wholesale trade.

Transport

Transport

Innovative cleaning technologies for filling stations and the services they provide.

Pharmaceutical industry

Pharmaceutical industry

The pharmaceutical industry must comply with continuously high quality and hygiene standards in various product ranges.

Wood and furniture industry

Wood and furniture industry

In the wood and furniture industry sawdust, shavings and swarf present a constant and real health risk.

Rubber and plastics

Rubber and plastics

Hazardous fine and coarse particles are generated in the production and processing of rubber and plastics.

Chemicals industry

Chemicals industry

The chemicals industry works with a variety of aggressive solid substances and corrosive liquids, which are often explosive and hazardous.

Electrical and optics industry

Electrical and optics industry

In the electrical and optics industry very fine dust is generated during production which can damage components and must be vacuumed directly in the process.

Printing industry

Printing industry

Paper dust, pigment powder, liquid paints and toners are released in the production of printing media.

Glass and stone industry

Glass and stone industry

Very fine, sharp-edged and abrasive suction material is produced when working with stone and glass.

Machine design

Machine design

The metalworking industry, from metallurgy to metal working industry through to the automotive sector, is a core industry with advanced processes

BSC

Building service providers

Karcher is the leading professional cleaning solutions provider, offering expertise to facilities management businesses that want to drive productivity. 

Kärcher Services – you can count on us.

If the word service is a promise and not an empty word, it must be based on trust - because you must be able to rely on your professional cleaning machines at all times. Day after day. Night after night. Anywhere. This is our aim. And we do our best to ensure this. Reliable machines and cleaning agents. Advanced technology. Competent advice. and much more. In a nutshell: Kärcher service. A name you can trust. And a service that gives you security. That's our promise.

Kärcher Services
Kärcher Services
Kärcher Services
Kärcher Services
Kärcher Services
Kärcher Services

Service packages.

You work with professional cleaning machines? Then you have to be able to trust that your fleet of machines is fully ready for use at all times. That's why you need a partner who offers you more than just machines. Who gives you confidence that you can concentrate on your core business. We are your partner in the world of cleaning and machines. All the way from the analysis of needs and financing, through inspection and servicing, to the acquisition and sale of used machines. With a level of service that will inspire you. And with service packages for every need.

Kärcher Service Package
Kärcher Service Package
Kärcher Service Package
Kärcher Service Package
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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