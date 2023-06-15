Vacuuming granulates and casting residues

Hazardous fine and coarse particles are generated in the production and processing of rubber and plastics. These substances can occur in large amounts during transportation or maintenance work.

Kärcher IVS 100/55 M

Use:

  • Cleaning machines and workstations, particularly vacuuming plastic granulates, splinters and dust
  • Vacuuming dust from production processes, e.g. during the granulate dosing

Challenge:

  • Hazardous and environmentally hazardous dust
  • Explosive dust
  • Preventing contamination of products

Result:

  • Production processes are kept clean and downtimes are minimised
  • Assurance of safety at work and efficiency
  • Reliable suction of explosive dust by machines with ATEX certification

Appropriate machines:

Industrial vacuums for solids / dust

 

Industrial vacuums Ex

Industrial dedusters

Industrial dedusters Ex
MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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