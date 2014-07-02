Wet and dry vacuum cleaners
Indispensable: wet and dry vacuum cleaners effortlessly pick up all kinds of dirt. Whether dry, wet or liquid: Kärcher machines pick up everything. This means that you can use the vacuum cleaner purely as a wet vacuum cleaner or just as a dry vacuum cleaner.
Tact class
NT vacuums with patented Tact system for uninterrupted use with consistently high suction power - even for large amounts of fine dust. The filter cleans itself with powerful blasts of air. Tact vacuums meet the highest user requirements on construction sites and in workshops.
Ap class
The strong allround vacuum cleaners of the Ap class remove liquid and moist dirt, as well as medium-fine dust. Thanks to semi-automatic filter cleaning, the filter remains clear and the suction power high. For long and efficient working periods.
Standard class
The standard class vacuum cleaners have been designed specifically for coarse dirt and large liquid volumes. These extremely robust, durable and easy to handle machines are used by contract cleaners on a daily basis.
Safety vacuum cleaners
Kärcher safety vacuum cleaners protect the health of operators exposed to respirable fine dust or health-endangering dusts such as asbestos dust.