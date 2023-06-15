Wherever sawing, planing and sanding are carried out

In the wood and furniture industry sawdust, shavings and swarf present a constant and real health risk. In addition, these substances can range from highly flammable to explosive. With the use of our special vacuuming systems you can reliably prevent dust and shavings collecting in the work environment and becoming a risk.

Kärcher IVC 60/24 2

Use:

  • Maintenance and machine cleaning
  • Continuous suction of shavings and dust at milling machines, grinding machines, saws, manual processing machines, etc.

Challenge:

  • Highly flammable to explosive dust
  • Hazardous dust
  • Often large amounts of dust

Result:

  • Health protection and safety at work

Appropriate machines:

Industrial vacuums for solids / dust

 

Industrial vacuums Ex

Industrial dedusters

Industrial dedusters Ex
MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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