Clean production from paper through to print

Paper dust, pigment powder, liquid paints and toners are released in the production of printing media. Some of these substances are highly toxic and require high-performance vacuum cleaners, like the ones we have been developing for the printing industry for decades.

Kärcher for the printing industry

Use:

  • Vacuuming cellulose fibres during machine cleaning in the paper industry
  • Vacuuming fine to coarse paper shreds at shredding machines
  • Cleaning printers
  • Vacuuming pigment powder

Challenge:

  • Very fine and explosive dust
  • Coarse paper shreds

Result:

  • Quality assurance and ensuring operational processes
  • Health protection

Appropriate machines:

Industrial vacuums for solids / dust

 

Industrial vacuums Ex

Industrial dedusters

Industrial dedusters Ex
MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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