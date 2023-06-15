Vacuuming in metal processing

The metalworking industry, from metallurgy to metal working industry through to the automotive sector, is a core industry with advanced processes. In metal processing large amounts of abrasive swarf are generated mixed with cooling lubricants. The cleaning of workpieces as well as machine tools, also during the process, comprises important tasks which have a significant influence on the efficiency and economy. With our vacuuming solutions you get optimal process reliability and quality assurance.

Kärcher IVC 60/30

Use:

  • Vacuuming swarf and liquids in all machining processes such as milling, turning, drilling, grinding, deburring or scrubbing
  • Maintenance, workpiece and machine cleaning
  • Continuous vacuuming of processing machines during the process
     

Challenge:

  • Contamination of processing machines from (sharp-edged) swarf, grinding and paint dust, slag, combustible dust, cooling lubricants and emulsions
  • Separation of swarf and cooling lubricants

Result:

  • Production processes are kept clean
  • Downtimes are minimised
  • Longer service life of processing machines
  • Increase in production accuracy
  • Increase in process reliability and occupational safety
  • Reliable separation of swarf and liquids
  • Durable and robust solutions
  • Continuous operation and short cleaning times thanks to high suction power
     

Appropriate machines:

Industrial vacuums for solids / dust

 

Industrial dedusters
MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

SOCIAL MEDIA
  • SSL Secured
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher India