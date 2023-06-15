Safe chemical processes

The chemicals industry works with a variety of aggressive solid substances and corrosive liquids, which are often explosive and hazardous. The safe suction of such substances is a challenging task and requires extremely reliably solutions.

Kärcher IVC 60/24 2

Use:

  • Cleaning machines and workstations, particularly suctioning and vacuuming (aggressive) chemical products such as fertilisers, pigment powder, water, detergents, etc.
  • Vacuuming dust from production processes, e.g. during the filling of mixing plants

Challenge:

  • Various vacuuming jobs for dirt from food, dust (explosive, free-flying, adhesive, wet), greases, oils, proteins, liquids
  • Preventing the risk of dust explosions
  • Ruling out cross-contamination, bacterial contamination, changes in taste

Result:

  • Production processes are kept clean and downtimes are minimised
  • Reliable suction of explosive dust by machines with ATEX certification
  • Durable, reliable, compact and economical solutions
  • Effective filters and filter cleaning

Appropriate machines:

Industrial vacuums for solids / dust

 

Industrial vacuums Ex

Industrial dedusters

Industrial dedusters Ex
MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
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