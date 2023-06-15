Safe industrial production of stone and glass

Very fine, sharp-edged and abrasive suction material is produced when working with stone and glass. A challenge for vacuuming systems which you can overcome sustainably with our vacuuming solutions.

Kärcher for the stone and glass industry

Use:

  • Machine cleaning with sometimes large fluid amounts
  • Vacuuming cement dust on conveyor belts, filling funnels, filling lines, etc.

Challenge:

  • Large amounts of dust
  • Sharp-edged suction media
  • Large amounts of cooling water

Result:

  • Quality assurance and ensuring operational processes

Appropriate machines:

Industrial vacuums for solids / dust

 

Industrial dedusters
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CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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