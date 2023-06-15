Dust-free production in the electrical and optics industry

In the electrical and optics industry very fine dust is generated during production which can damage components and must be vacuumed directly in the process. Our vacuuming systems not only allow you to complete these tasks, but also protect your advanced production systems.

Kärcher for the electrical and optical industry

Use:

  • Milling electrical components
  • Polishing optical elements

Challenge:

  • Very abrasive dust
  • Dust that can destroy components

Result:

  • Quality assurance and ensuring operational processes

Appropriate machines:

Industrial vacuums for solids / dust

 

Industrial vacuums Ex

Industrial dedusters

Industrial dedusters Ex
MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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