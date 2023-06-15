Assuring efficient hygiene

The pharmaceutical industry must comply with continuously high quality and hygiene standards in various product ranges. At the same time, the production processes must be as efficient as possible. Both aspects can be achieved with our solutions for vacuuming and dust extraction on every industrial scale.

Kärcher IV 100/75 Ex

Use:

  • Vacuuming production residues from tablets, medicines (vitamins, oestrogens, etc.)
  • Vacuuming dust in production processes

Challenge:

  • Fine, often hazardous dust
  • Explosive dust

Result:

  • Production processes are kept clean and downtimes are minimised through integrated suction in the production process, among other things
  • Health protection and safety at work
  • Use of vacuum cleaners in particularly sensitive areas
  • Safe vacuuming and disposal of hazardous and explosive dust with ATEX-certified machines

     

Appropriate machines:

Industrial vacuums for solids / dust

 

Industrial vacuums Ex

Industrial dedusters

Industrial dedusters Ex

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Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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