Professional solutions for you and your team

For removing stains from carpet

RM 769 is a universal stain remover for all textile coverings and upholstery. Also suitable for stain removal of solvent-resistant hard surfaces such as desks, doors and cupboards. Reliably removes oil, shoe polish and felt pen marks

For more information about the RM 769, click here.





For general carpet cleaning

We recommend Carpet Pro RM 760 Tablets. This effective basic cleaner for spray extraction cleaning of textile coverings and upholstery dissolves heavy oil, grease and mineral stains with a gentle cleaning action. Cleaning is active at all stages of temperature and leaves a pleasant, fresh fragrance.

For further information, click here.