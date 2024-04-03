BWP TG Facilities Management
BWP

Professional solutions for you and your team

In addition to the widest range of expertly engineered cleaning equipment, Kärcher Professional offers market-leading service and world-class support.

Our support doesn’t end with the sale of a piece of equipment, we’ll partner with you for the long term, helping to drive your organisation’s growth through cleaning.

1. Business Consultancy

Our dedicated support team can work with you to audit the cleaning needs of contracts to recommend tailored solutions for maximum efficiency and best results.
2. Results First

Our field solutions team can bring selected machines to your site to provide a hands-on demonstration, so you can see and experience the benefits.
3. Flexible Purchase Options

You can trial our machines on a short-term hire, utilise long-term hire, take advantage of our flexible leasing options or purchase machines and products outright.
4. Kärcher Training

Our product and cleaning experts can provide full machine usage training and best practice cleaning guidance at your site or within Kärcher Professional’s state of the art academy centre, to make sure your team is getting the best out of its machines.
5. Service, Support and Warranty

All Kärcher Professional machines carry a quality product guarantee but in the event of any issues, our after-sales care options provide 24 and 48 hr breakdown response and parachute replacement machines, to keep your operation running. Plus, our triage service with video diagnostics can help you fix machines quickly on site where possible.
6. Clean Sustainably and Efficiently

Through the latest innovations Kärcher Professional machines are built to clean quickly and efficiently reducing time, energy, and money. Plus, machines featuring eco!efficiency can save substantial amounts of water, detergent and energy reducing environmental impact.
7. Connected Cleaning

Real time reporting across multiple sites allows you to monitor cleaning effectiveness.
8. Marketing Support

We can supply targeted advertising and co-branded marketing campaigns to provide you with a strengthened brand perception and perceived value of offer to your clients.

GET IN TOUCH

Our dedicated support team are ready to discuss the best solution for your organisation. Speak to one of our experts today.

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    FAQs

    Karcher Professional machines are specially designed to be durable and support the increased within the professional environment. Ensure you're using the right cleaning machine for professional tasks to be confident your machine is protected by the professional warranty.

    • Pressure washers
    • Vacuum cleaners
    • Carpet & upholstery cleaners
    • Steam cleaners & steam vacuum cleaners
    • Industrial Vacuuming / Dedusting Solutions
    • Window and surface vacuum cleaner
    • Professional Landscape Management
    • Sweepers and vacuum sweepers

    All Kärcher Professional range of machines include 12 months warranty period from the date of delivery.

    For our Terms & Conditions for professional products, click here.

    For removing stains from carpet

    RM 769 is a universal stain remover for all textile coverings and upholstery. Also suitable for stain removal of solvent-resistant hard surfaces such as desks, doors and cupboards. Reliably removes oil, shoe polish and felt pen marks

    For more information about the RM 769, click here. 

    For general carpet cleaning

    We recommend Carpet Pro RM 760 Tablets. This effective basic cleaner for spray extraction cleaning of textile coverings and upholstery dissolves heavy oil, grease and mineral stains with a gentle cleaning action. Cleaning is active at all stages of temperature and leaves a pleasant, fresh fragrance.

    For further information, click here.

    It is always recommend that you speak with the carpet/rug supplier or manufacturer to enquire about the best cleaning method. If this is not possible then we would recommend testing on a small, inconspicuous area. Carpet cleaning is not suitable for the following:

    • Natural Fibre Carpets
    • Woollen Carpets (Except when using Wool safe approved Kärcher detergents)
    • Loose Carpets
    • Persian Rugs

    GET IN TOUCH

    Our dedicated support team are ready to discuss the best solution for your organisation. Speak to one of our experts today.

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    CONTACT

    Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

    CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

    Registered Office:

    Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

    Corporate Office:

    A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
    Uttar Pradesh

    For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
    For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

    Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
    Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
    (Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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