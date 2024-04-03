Professional solutions for you and your team
In addition to the widest range of expertly engineered cleaning equipment, Kärcher Professional offers market-leading service and world-class support.
Our support doesn’t end with the sale of a piece of equipment, we’ll partner with you for the long term, helping to drive your organisation’s growth through cleaning.
1. Business Consultancy
Our dedicated support team can work with you to audit the cleaning needs of contracts to recommend tailored solutions for maximum efficiency and best results.
2. Results First
Our field solutions team can bring selected machines to your site to provide a hands-on demonstration, so you can see and experience the benefits.
3. Flexible Purchase Options
You can trial our machines on a short-term hire, utilise long-term hire, take advantage of our flexible leasing options or purchase machines and products outright.
4. Kärcher Training
Our product and cleaning experts can provide full machine usage training and best practice cleaning guidance at your site or within Kärcher Professional’s state of the art academy centre, to make sure your team is getting the best out of its machines.
5. Service, Support and Warranty
All Kärcher Professional machines carry a quality product guarantee but in the event of any issues, our after-sales care options provide 24 and 48 hr breakdown response and parachute replacement machines, to keep your operation running. Plus, our triage service with video diagnostics can help you fix machines quickly on site where possible.
6. Clean Sustainably and Efficiently
Through the latest innovations Kärcher Professional machines are built to clean quickly and efficiently reducing time, energy, and money. Plus, machines featuring eco!efficiency can save substantial amounts of water, detergent and energy reducing environmental impact.
7. Connected Cleaning
Real time reporting across multiple sites allows you to monitor cleaning effectiveness.
8. Marketing Support
We can supply targeted advertising and co-branded marketing campaigns to provide you with a strengthened brand perception and perceived value of offer to your clients.
GET IN TOUCH
Our dedicated support team are ready to discuss the best solution for your organisation. Speak to one of our experts today.
FAQs
GET IN TOUCH
Our dedicated support team are ready to discuss the best solution for your organisation. Speak to one of our experts today.