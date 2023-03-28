Agricultural warehouse cleaning

Removing dust from the warehouse left by stored vegetables

There are tonnes of dust kicked up by the post-harvest process for potatoes or onions, consisting of ground-up arable soil that is spread everywhere by moving produce and farm vehicle traffic. While some dust can be removed with a broom, most of it is stirred up. This is how the fine particles end up on work tables, conveyor belts, shelves, higher beams and in the roof trusses of warehouses. However, this is where the dust becomes a source of danger.

Farm warehouse cleaning: removing mould and more

Under the influence of air humidity, mould or mycotoxins, the toxic metabolic products of mould fungi, can develop in hard-to-see places. Pests and pathogens can also settle in, which leads to a reduction in the value of the stored goods and a loss of income. If you don't remove contaminants, they can be introduced into the livestock via animal feed or, in the worst case, reach the consumer. You need efficient and high-performance cleaning technology for warehouse cleaning to avoid economic damage as well as hygiene and health risks.