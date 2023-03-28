Wet and dry vacuum cleaners

A suitable vacuum cleaner with an extension hose ensures that dust and any CIPC particles don’t get kicked up, but are instead picked up by walls and other surfaces. For stubborn dirt, mechanical aids such as brushes or scrapers help.

The vacuum cleaner filter needs to be cleaned regularly and changed as needed. To make the work easier, models with automatic filter cleaning are a good idea. The dirt collected by the vacuum cleaner can be disposed of in dirt collection bags.