The top model in the range

Only the best materials are good enough to meet the highest requirements. That's why the super class cold water high-pressure cleaners are equipped with ceramic-coated pistons, a brass cylinder head, as well as slow-running water- and air-cooled motors. The new Ultra Guard hose also sets new standards when it comes to resilience. The effectiveness of the pump has also been increased compared to the previous model, whereby a pressure increase of up to 15 percent at the nozzle is achieved.