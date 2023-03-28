Monitors, smartphones and tablets

When it comes to cleaning monitors or smartphone/tablet screens in digital agriculture, both in the cab and in control rooms, care must be taken to avoid scratches and damage. A dry, clean microfibre cloth works well and can be used for intermediate cleaning. Stubborn stains can be removed with a damp microfibre cloth that has been soaked in lukewarm water. However, the cloth should not be too wet to prevent moisture from penetrating the electronics. For stubborn stains use a cleaning agent. It should be free of acetone, alcohol, benzene, scouring agents, thinner and acid. The detergent should not be sprayed directly on the surface, apply it to a damp cloth and then wipe the surfaces clean.