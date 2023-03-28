Technology and operation

When work in one field is finished, it is important to look for an overgrown area where intermediate cleaning can take place before leaving the field. If this is not possible, the attachments should be brought into the yard once a day to be cleaned of dirt.

Cold-water pressure washers used without cleaning agents are now common parts of cleaning work done in the field. Combustion engine models are well suited to this purpose. This is due to the need to run independently of the energy grid and the high cleaning performance required to remove large quantities of dirt. You will also need a water tank, such as a water barrel for a tractor with front hydraulics or an on-site water supply in the field.

You should use high-pressure instruments on soil cultivators at a distance of 20-30 centimetres to remove dirt and soil. Since ploughs, rotary harrows and other instruments are very robust, they can withstand pressure from a closer distance.