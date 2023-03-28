Individual cleaning options for different flooring in greenhouses

Greenhouse floors vary in texture, depending on both the location of it and the crops being grown in it. For a flower-oriented greenhouse, a paved, textured concrete floor is often used. For planting vegetables, either planting substrates or an earthen floor are used. In medium-sized greenhouses with a textured concrete floor, a sweeper or vacuum sweeper is recommended for cleaning. In the case of sweepers, cleaning is done dry using a sweeping roller. In vacuum sweeper machines, the dust produced during cleaning is picked up and filtered by a suction fan - this is why this method of cleaning is useful in greenhouses. If the floor is very dirty, the using a surface cleaner (an attachment for a high-pressure cleaner with rotating brushes) is also recommended. The same applies to greenhouses based on soil or those located directly on the field where paved paths can be processed with a vacuum sweeper machine or a hard surface cleaner. If pressure cleaners are used, the choice for greenhouses lies in mobile equipment, since the cleaners are needed in different places. Stationary units are occasionally installed in very large glasshouses and are usually operated with several lances simultaneously at different points. Whether a cold water or hot water pressure washing unit is used for high-pressure cleaning depends on individual preference. In the case of hot water devices, the water jet is heated to up to 155 °C - this not only significantly reduces dirt deposits but also reduces germs - in most cases cleaning agents aren’t needed. If, on the other hand, cold water at high pressure is used, it is advisable to also use an appropriate cleaning agent, depending on the level of dirt. In the case of a greenhouse, biological agents are the best choice because the surfaces will later come into contact with plants.

The use of scrubber-driers is less common and is suitable for cleaning in very large greenhouses where smooth hard floors are laid. These allow the use of logistics equipment such as pallet trucks, forklifts or dollies. Since the stability of pallets on smooth floors is better, this also allows for the pallets to be stacked.