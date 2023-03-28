Greenhouse Cleaning: This is what you need to consider
Greenhouses vary in their type, size and locations. The tasks involved in cleaning greenhouses are just as varied. From the floors to the glass roofs to the mobile equipment, the greatest care is required in every area to prevent germs and harmful organisms from spreading - and at the same time to create the best possible living conditions for the plants.
The greenhouse is a comfortable home for flowers, vegetable plants, fruit bushes and perennials on account of the fact that it is always bright, warm and has enough food. To ensure that the light, temperature and air supply remain constant for the plants, appropriate measures are required - and these include thorough cleaning and disinfection of the greenhouse. Sadly it is not only plants feel at home in this greenhouse environment, also germs, and pests like the warmth and high humidity of a greenhouse.
Deep cleaning the greenhouse interior: the variety of tasks
Greenhouses come in numerous sizes and in different locations, from the small glass houses in home gardens to the large greenhouses for cucumbers or tomatoes in nurseries and fields. The type of plant production, and therefore the cleaning tasks that accompany it, depend on the location of the greenhouse, as well as what is being grown. In some glasshouses, potting soil forms the foundation, while in others, planting substrates are used. In Europe, greenhouses for growing vegetables are mainly located in Germany, Spain and the Netherlands. In these greenhouses for crops, a particularly high level of cleaning is required so that other plant protection measures can be minimised or eliminated altogether.
Clearing out the greenhouse for the upcoming deep cleaning
To effectively eliminate germs and harmful organisms, indoor greenhouses need to be thoroughly cleaned on average 1 to 2 times a year. For this purpose, it is necessary to clear out all plants, pots, planting frames and other equipment from the greenhouse. Often, the cleaning is done in sections, so accordingly you can start by clearing out the individual areas.
Greenhouse interior cleaning: windows, planting frames and supply systems
A greenhouse consists largely of glass panes, panes of polycarbonate or double-glazed plastic sheets. For foil tunnels out in the field, transparent plastic films are often used. All these measures keep the light and heat inside and keep the UV radiation away from the plants. Depending on the size of the greenhouse, a combination of a pressure cleaner and a facade cleaning kit is recommended for cleaning the windows from the inside. This consists of a telescopic pole (length 7-14 m) and a brush. Depending on the degree of soiling, this can even be used optionally with a roller brush driven by high pressure (use of a pressure cleaner is necessary). For cleaning a greenhouse, normal tap water can be used, but also osmosis water (filtered tap water almost without pollutants) is suitable. Normal tap pressure is sufficient for the use of the brush.
Dirt on planting racks and pipelines which supply the plants with water and nutrients can be conveniently removed with a cold-water or hot-water pressure cleaner. This is also the case for the rail systems for the harvesting carts.
Individual cleaning options for different flooring in greenhouses
Greenhouse floors vary in texture, depending on both the location of it and the crops being grown in it. For a flower-oriented greenhouse, a paved, textured concrete floor is often used. For planting vegetables, either planting substrates or an earthen floor are used. In medium-sized greenhouses with a textured concrete floor, a sweeper or vacuum sweeper is recommended for cleaning. In the case of sweepers, cleaning is done dry using a sweeping roller. In vacuum sweeper machines, the dust produced during cleaning is picked up and filtered by a suction fan - this is why this method of cleaning is useful in greenhouses. If the floor is very dirty, the using a surface cleaner (an attachment for a high-pressure cleaner with rotating brushes) is also recommended. The same applies to greenhouses based on soil or those located directly on the field where paved paths can be processed with a vacuum sweeper machine or a hard surface cleaner. If pressure cleaners are used, the choice for greenhouses lies in mobile equipment, since the cleaners are needed in different places. Stationary units are occasionally installed in very large glasshouses and are usually operated with several lances simultaneously at different points. Whether a cold water or hot water pressure washing unit is used for high-pressure cleaning depends on individual preference. In the case of hot water devices, the water jet is heated to up to 155 °C - this not only significantly reduces dirt deposits but also reduces germs - in most cases cleaning agents aren’t needed. If, on the other hand, cold water at high pressure is used, it is advisable to also use an appropriate cleaning agent, depending on the level of dirt. In the case of a greenhouse, biological agents are the best choice because the surfaces will later come into contact with plants.
The use of scrubber-driers is less common and is suitable for cleaning in very large greenhouses where smooth hard floors are laid. These allow the use of logistics equipment such as pallet trucks, forklifts or dollies. Since the stability of pallets on smooth floors is better, this also allows for the pallets to be stacked.
Advantages of hot water high-pressure cleaners
Cleaning with hot water: High-pressure cleaners clean even better at a constant pressure. Alongside improved results and faster cleaning and drying times, hot water high-pressure cleaners also have a measurable germ-reducing effect. When the steam stage is used, even delicate surfaces can be gently cleaned with temperatures of up to 155 °C. Furthermore, the machines allow for a reduction in the working pressure, the time required and the volume of cleaning agent that is used. This means that cleaning with hot water offers a number of advantages and various possibilities for optimising the cleaning process.
Greenhouse disinfection for a hygienic environment
However, to eliminate potential pathogens such as spider mites properly, disinfecting the interior of the greenhouse should be carried out after each thorough cleaning. This can be done in small greenhouses using biological cleaners, for example with acetic or citric acid. However, in order to control pests in large greenhouses, chemical disinfection is usually carried out often using the fumigation method. Hydrogen peroxide is usually used for this purpose - a compound of hydrogen and oxygen with disinfecting, antibacterial and odour-eliminating properties. The advantage of the fumigation method is that the disinfecting droplets settle in the floor of the greenhouse, even in the smallest cracks or crevices, so that even hard-to-reach places are disinfected. If the size of the greenhouse makes it suitable to use a scrubber-drier machine.
Maintenance in greenhouse cleaning: sweep the floors regularly
Everyday dirt such as dust, leaves or grains of sand also accumulate on the floor in a greenhouse. To remove these as part of regular maintenance cleaning in the greenhouse, in addition to vacuum sweepers, a broom is recommended for particularly small sections - i.e., where it is too narrow for the machines. However, manual sweeping usually kicks up more dust than a vacuum sweeper. Clean floors also help maintain occupational safety in a greenhouse.
Tools such as brooms, shovels, buckets, etc. also require regular cleaning - for this purpose, a cloth or - in the case of a more dirt - a high-pressure cleaner is suitable.
For the best lighting conditions: thoroughly clean the exterior
To ensure that the plants always receive sufficient light, it is necessary to regularly clean the plastic or glass panes of the greenhouses from the outside as well and to remove dirt and debris. Especially in greenhouses where vegetables such as tomatoes, peppers or aubergines are grown, light is a determining factor for the growth of the plants. In this case, it is recommended to clean the outside several times a year. In other greenhouses, for example for flowers, cleaning is usually done once a year - at the same time as the interior. For the exterior of the greenhouse, a pressure cleaner is recommended. Depending on the level of dirt, an appropriate cleaning agent can be used. This should be environmentally friendly and not cause harm to the soil or groundwater. Light acids such as acetic or citric acid are suitable for this purpose..
In some countries, such as the Netherlands, it is also common practice to use chalk on the outer side of greenhouses - for better climate control of the greenhouse. This is because if the sunlight is too strong, it gets too hot inside - which can harm the plants. The shading agents used must be chromium-free so that there is no contamination of the soil and groundwater. Another option is to install shading devices.
Cleaning other areas in plant nurseries
When customers enter a shop, it's often the first impression that counts. For people visiting a plant nursery, they’ll want to feel comfortable. This includes getting the impression that things are clean. To ensure this and create a safe environment for the plants and employees, (daily) cleaning tasks arise in nurseries, including greenhouses as production facilities. In the carpark and the entrance to the sales rooms, cleanliness can be ensured quickly and conveniently with a sweeper. In the entrance, it makes sense to install a dirt trap in the form of a mat or grille. This already keeps coarse particles such as pebbles, sand or mud off the floor of the shop.
Clean car parks, paths and outdoor areas
Whether visiting a restaurant, shopping in a supermarket, furniture shop or shopping centre, going to the doctor’s or a museum - arriving often starts with parking the car and the short walk to the building. In order to create a positive impression at this point, and to prevent the risk of accidents, you can ensure that dirt is not carried from the outside to the inside using lots of different measures.
Manual equipment and machines for the daily cleaning of greenhouses and nurseries
Inside a greenhouse salesroom, there will be daily remnants of dust, crumbs, and other dirt. Small puddles of water are also common in a nursery. Depending on the size of the floor area, a sweeper or a wet and dry vacuum cleaner will be ideal for these types of dirt. In very large nurseries, the use of a scrubber-dryer can also be useful if the floor is suitable.
In a nursery, the area behind the sales counter will usually have green waste, small scraps of paper or plastic residues that are a result of tying and wrapping of flowers and green plants. These can be conveniently removed with a broom and dustpan, or optionally with a handy wet and dry vacuum cleaner. The sales counter itself can be kept clean and dry with a cloth.
Cleaning shops in the food industry
Healthy eating for a healthy life – more and more people are seeing the importance of what's on their plates. Whether using fresh products from a farm shop to make dinner or grabbing a quick lunchtime snack on the go from a kiosk, one thing is vital – there must be scrupulous hygiene standards. Cleanliness and excellent hygiene in sales rooms are key to this and deep cleaning must always be performed.
Cleaning of the logistics area: warehouse, shelves, packaging machines
Large plant nurseries have correspondingly big storage and logistics areas. In these areas, depending on the cultivation, cut flowers are sorted and packed or vegetables are classified according to size and quality and then packed in baskets or on pallets.
Floors and shelves
In addition to dust and paper rubbish, floors in warehouses often have foil residue and packaging tapes or wood splinters from pallets on the floors. This coarse dirt should be removed manually, otherwise there is a risk of clogging machines or material getting caught in sweeper roller attachments. Rough cleaning can be done with a broom. Then, depending on the size of the storage and logistics areas, working with a wet and dry vacuum cleaner, a sweeping vacuum machine or a scrubbing machine could be the best bet. The use of a wet and dry vacuum cleaner is also suitable for shelves and storage areas.
Transport trolley
For roller, platform or pallet trolleys as means of transport, regular cleaning with hot or cold water pressure cleaners is recommended - depending on the level of dirt with the addition of an appropriate cleaning agent.
Packaging machines
Especially the areas around scanners and the stainless-steel parts of the packaging machines will require regular cleaning. This can be done either conventionally with a water hose, but also with a pressure cleaner or a steam vacuum. The choice depends on the size of the machine, but also on the cleaning interval.
The greenhouse is therefore only a comfortable home for flowers, vegetable plants, fruit bushes etc. if all areas in the greenhouse are regularly and thoroughly cleaned (and disinfected). Only then can the plants develop accordingly and produce the desired yield.
Warehouse cleaning
It is certainly advantageous to have your material warehouse looking spick and span. This is not only true of very small storage rooms, such as those in workshops, but also applies to very large warehouses. However, occupational health and safety and the protection of warehouse material are always key issues. In particular, the floors must be clean and safe to walk on to prevent the risk of accidents caused by inadequate cleaning. Such cleaning can be carried out efficiently using individually configurable (vacuum) sweepers and scrubber driers.