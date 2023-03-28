CHICKEN FARMING: THE IMPORTANCE OF HYGIENE

Cleaning and disinfection are an important part of poultry farming to protect poultry from diseases such as avian influenza. Therefore, it is important to clean the coop and all surrounding areas thoroughly and efficiently. Chicken hygiene is part of biosecurity and contributes to the well-being and health of the animals.

Cleaning as part of chicken farming

Comprehensive hygiene as part of chicken farming

In commercial poultry farming, comprehensive hygiene is of great importance both for animal welfare and for the profitability of the farm. A crucial aspect of hygiene is cleaning. Here it is important to know and apply the most effective methods to each. In poultry farming, this includes sufficient frequency or occasion-related cleaning routines. A professional approach and efficient equipment are also important from a business management point of view.

Chicken farming: disease protection

In poultry farming, regularly cleaning the cop reduces the infection pressure from viruses, fungi, bacteria and parasites, and the immune system of the animals is not unnecessarily burdened. But cleaning and disinfection are not limited to the coop. The entrance to the coop, winter gardens, paved runs, access points and equipment must also be included in the cleaning routine. It is equally important to clean the premises around the house, because a clean yard reduces the general risk of infection in poultry farming enormously. If there is a lack of hygiene on the farm, contamination and dust will cause reduced performance and health problems.

In addition, consistently inspecting and cleaning silos ensures avoids economic losses and animal health is not endangered by rodents, other pests or mould. Transport vehicles for animals are also an essential part of the chain. They should therefore be cleaned and disinfected regularly to prevent the transmission of pathogens.

Chicken farming cleaning tasks

Cleaning the chicken coop
Preventing avian flu through cleaning
Cleaning silos
Cleaning livestock transporters
Cleaning agricultural machines and tools
Cleaning farming warehouses
Cleaning a biogas plant
Header image Digitalisation in farming

Suitable products for your area of application

In poultry farming, comprehensive hygiene in the coop prevents diseases. With the help of the right equipment, operators and staff can clean the house efficiently and quickly.

Livestock trucks should be cleaned and disinfected regularly to prevent transmission of pathogens.

Thorough and regular silo cleaning with high-pressure cleaners and wet and dry vacuums prevents pathogens from reaching the animals through the feed.

Cleanliness in agricultural storage facilities ensures that animal health is not endangered by pathogens such as mould or mycotoxins.

Comprehensive cleaning is necessary to maintain the value and function of high-quality agricultural machinery and implements.

In order to use solar power efficiently and to keep the electricity yield as high as possible, regular cleaning of solar and photovoltaic systems is recommended.

Back to overview
MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.
A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:00 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Fri)
(Closed on Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays)

SOCIAL MEDIA
  • SSL Secured
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher India