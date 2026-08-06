Dirty water pump WWP 45
With an hourly pump capacity of up to 45 m³ of water, the WWP 45 waste water pump impresses with a powerful petrol engine in applications where there is no external power supply.
Flooded cellars or excavation pits are typical applications of our highly mobile WWP 45 waste water pump with robust tubular steel frame which is designed for tough applications. Thanks to a powerful petrol engine the machine works fully independently of an external power supply and is able to pump out up to 45 m³ of water per hour (750 litres every minute). It also easily processes very coarse particles up to a diameter of maximum 30 millimetres. If required, the pump can also be used for other applications, e.g. for water supply in agriculture.
Features and benefits
Developed for tough applicationsA robust tubular steel frame reliably protects the machine against damage. Also easily processes coarse particles up to a size of 30 millimetres.
Very powerfulUninterrupted pumping of up to 100 m³ of water per tank filling. For the quick pumping of very large water volumes (750 l/min or 45 m³/h).
Wide range of applicationFast loading of HD/HDS trailers or IB containers. Can be used for pumping out excavation pits, underground car parks or underpasses.
User-friendliness
- Powerful EU STAGE V petrol engines with pull start and manual choke.
- High mobility and simple transport thanks to compact size and low weight.
- All service-relevant components are easily accessible.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (m³/h)
|<= 45
|Max. suction height (m)
|max. 7
|Delivery head (m)
|max. 25
|Max. particle size (mm)
|max. 30
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Displacement (cm³)
|196
|Motor rating (kW/hp)
|5,1 / 6,9
|Tank capacity (l)
|3,6
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|35,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|40,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|629 x 425 x 445
Scope of supply
- Manual choke
- Oil dipstick
- Suction basket
- Hose clamp: 3 Piece(s)
- Hose coupling: 2 Piece(s)
Videos
Application areas
- Pumping out large water volumes in construction, e.g. flooded excavation pits
- Pumping out large water volumes in municipalities, e.g. flooded cellars
- Pumping large water volumes in agriculture, e.g. for the water supply
- Also for the quick filling of water tanks, e.g. HD trailers