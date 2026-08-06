PressurePro Soaking Agent, alkaline RM 92 Agri, 10l
The soaking agent dissolves dried-on manure for reduced cleaning time and water consumption. Corrosion inhibitors protect the barn facilities. Ideal for barns and milking parlours.
The alkaline PressurePro Soaking Agent RM 92 Agri is the perfect pre-treatment agent for the RM 91 Agri foam cleaner. Kärcher recommends its use for the removal of particularly stubborn and difficult-to-remove organic soiling in poultry, pig and cattle houses as well as milking parlours. Due to its special consistency, the foam also adheres to vertical surfaces and dissolves the dirt before this is then removed completely. This process brings with it financial and ecological benefits because soaking simultaneously reduces the time needed for cleaning as well as the volume of water required. The formulation includes corrosion inhibitors to protect surfaces and barn facilities.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|10
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|13
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|13,2
Product
- Has excellent grease-dissolving properties and removes organic material such as manure, dirt and food remnants with ease
- Excellent penetration even in dried-on manure
- Completely biodegradable
- Does not corrode barn equipment (corrosion inhibitors)
- No negative impact on slurry channels or biogas plants
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H290 May be corrosive to metals
- H314 Causes severe skin burns and eye damage
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P303 + P361 + P353 IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower].
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Compatible machines
- HD 10/15-4 Cage Food
- HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex
- HD 10/19-4 St H
- HD 10/21-4 M Classic
- HD 10/21-4 S Classic
- HD 10/21-4 S Plus
- HD 10/21-4 S ST Classic
- HD 10/21-4 SXA Plus
- HD 10/21-4 St
- HD 10/21-4M ST Classic
- HD 10/21-4St
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S Plus
- HD 10/25-4 S ST Classic
- HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S
- HD 13/18-4 S Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S ST Classic
- HD 13/18-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 St
- HD 16/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 17/12-4 St H
- HD 17/15-4 S Classic
- HD 17/15-4 S ST Classic
- HD 17/15-4 St
- HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 25/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 25/15-4 St
- HD 25/15-4 St Classic
- HD 4/10 EX Plus Classic
- HD 4/11 C Bp Pack Plus
- HD 4/11 C Bp Plus
- HD 5/11 E Classic
- HD 5/11 E EB+ Foam Classic
- HD 5/11 EX Plus Classic
- HD 5/11 P
- HD 5/11 P Plus
- HD 5/12 C
- HD 5/12 C Plus
- HD 5/12 CX Plus
- HD 5/13 E Classic
- HD 5/13 EX EB + Foam Classic Anniversary Edition
- HD 5/13 EX Plus Classic
- HD 5/13 EX Plus+FR Classic
- HD 5/15 C
- HD 5/15 C Plus
- HD 5/15 CX Plus
- HD 5/17 C
- HD 5/17 C Plus
- HD 5/17 C Plus + FR
- HD 5/17 CX Plus
- HD 6/13 C
- HD 6/13 C Plus
- HD 6/13 CX Plus
- HD 6/15 C
- HD 6/15 C Plus
- HD 6/15 CX Plus
- HD 6/15 G Classic
- HD 6/15 M
- HD 6/15 M Cage
- HD 6/15 M Plus
- HD 6/15 M St
- HD 6/15 MXA Plus
- HD 6/15-4 M Classic
- HD 6/15-4 M ST Classic
- HD 6/15-4 MX Plus Classic
- HD 6/16-4 M Cage
- HD 7/10 CXF
- HD 7/11-4 M Classic
- HD 7/14-4 M
- HD 7/14-4 M Cage
- HD 7/14-4 M Plus
- HD 7/14-4 MXA Plus
- HD 7/15 G
- HD 7/16-4 MXA Kfz
- HD 7/17 M
- HD 7/17 M Cage
- HD 7/17 M Plus
- HD 7/17 M St
- HD 7/17 MXA Plus
- HD 7/18-4 M Classic
- HD 7/20 G Classic
- HD 8/18-4 M
- HD 8/18-4 M Cage
- HD 8/18-4 M Plus
- HD 8/18-4 M St
- HD 8/18-4 MXA Plus
- HD 8/18-4 MXA Plus Agri
- HD 8/18-4 MXA eB Foam Plus Go!Further
- HD 8/18-4 St
- HD 8/18-4 St H
- HD 8/18-4 St H steel
- HD 8/20 G
- HD 8/23 G Classic
- HD 9/18-4 M ST Classic
- HD 9/20-4 M Classic
- HD 9/20-4 MX Plus Classic
- HD 9/20-4 S
- HD 9/20-4 S Plus
- HD 9/20-4 S ST Classic
- HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus
- HD 9/23 De
- HD 9/23 De Tr1
- HD 9/23 G
- HD 9/23 Ge Tr1
- HD 9/25 G Classic
- HDS 10/21 -4 St EU-I
- HDS 10/21 -4 St Gas -EU-I
- HDS 10/21-4 M
- HDS 10/21-4 MXA
- HDS 1000 Be
- HDS 1000 De
- HDS 1000 De Weed
- HDS 11/18-4 S eB Plus Go!Further
- HDS 12/18-4 S
- HDS 12/18-4 SXA
- HDS 13/20 -4 St EU-I
- HDS 13/20 De Tr1
- HDS 13/20-4 S
- HDS 13/20-4 SXA
- HDS 13/35 De Tr1
- HDS 17/20 De Tr1
- HDS 5/11 U
- HDS 5/11 UX
- HDS 5/12 C
- HDS 5/13 U
- HDS 5/13 UX
- HDS 5/15 U
- HDS 5/15 UX
- HDS 6/14 C
- HDS 6/14 CX
- HDS 6/14-4 C
- HDS 6/14-4 CX
- HDS 6/15 C
- HDS 6/15 CXA
- HDS 7/12-4 M
- HDS 7/12-4 MX
- HDS 7/16 C
- HDS 7/16 CX
- HDS 7/16 CXA
- HDS 8/17 C
- HDS 8/17 CX
- HDS 8/18 -4 St EU-I
- HDS 8/18-4 C
- HDS 8/18-4 CX
- HDS 8/18-4 CXA
- HDS 8/20 De
- HDS 8/20 G
- HDS 9/20-4 Classic
- HDS 9/20-4 M
- HDS 9/20-4 MXA
- HDS 9/50 De Tr1
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 12 kW
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 24 kW
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 36 kW
- HWE 13/21-42kW
- HWE 860
Application areas
- Stable fixtures, milk parlours