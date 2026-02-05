High-pressure cleaner HD 8/20 G
The HD 8/20 G is a petrol-driven, cold water high-pressure cleaner with 200 bar pressure and a Honda petrol engine for independent, mobile use in the toughest of conditions.
Our HD 8/20 G cold water high-pressure cleaner with 200 bar pressure and Honda petrol engine guarantees maximum independence, flexibility and mobility. Even if no power supply is available, this machine allows independent use under the most difficult of circumstances. Even a water connection is not necessary, since the high-pressure cleaner from the HD Gasoline Advanced range can suction water from bodies of water in an emergency. Its extremely robust basic frame can withstand even the toughest of use. Similarly, the frame concept is ergonomically designed so that the machine is easy to transport, even on rough terrain. Puncture-proof wheels increase the overall toughness further. A large water filter and a thermostat valve protect the pump, whilst an optional cage frame with eyelets to facilitate crane loading provide additional safety for the machine. With the EASY!Force high-pressuregun, which makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force for the operator to zero, as well as the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners, which make set-up and dismantling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, the machine is very convenient to use.
Features and benefits
Maximum independenceFitted with reliable Honda or Yanmar engines for use without an external power supply. Can suck up water – e.g. from lakes or ponds – and use it for cleaning.
Optimum ease of useThe ergonomic frame concept makes transport on uneven ground easier. Storage possibilities for all accessory parts directly on the machine. Puncture-proof wheels guarantee permanently high mobility.
Highly versatileOptional cage frame with eyelets for crane loading reliably protects the machine. Hose reel attachment kit for shorter set-up & finishing-off times available as an optional extra. Portable version with robust tubular frame specially designed for painters and plasterers (HD 728 B).
For the toughest jobs
- Robust basic frame for daily use in tough conditions.
- Large water filter to protect the pump.
- Thermostat valve to protect the pump from overheating in recirculation mode.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (l/h)
|200 - 750
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|10 - up to 200 / 1 - 20
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|270 / 27
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Water inlet
|1″
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Motor manufacturer
|Honda
|Motor type
|GX 270
|Number of users at one time
|1
|Portability
|Mobile
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|57,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|64,7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|790 x 608 x 1104
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 15 m
- High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 250 bar
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- Infinitely variable pressure and water flow regulation
- Detergent function: Suction
Videos
Application areas
- Construction industry (facade cleaning, cleaning construction vehicles and equipment)
- Agriculture (cleaning vehicles and equipment or for use in forestry)
- Industry (cleaning of equipment)
- Service providers (cleaning outside areas e.g. squares and car parks)