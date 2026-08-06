For continuous use in tough working conditions – our stationary high-pressure cleaner for a temperature of up to 60 °C in the water inlet offers first-class performance with 1,700 l/h flow volume and 150 bar pressure. The high-pressure pump is protected from impurities by a large water filter. The frame and housing of the high-pressure machine are made of powder-coated steel and, together with the 4-pole, low-speed electric motor with water cooling, ensure a long service life. It also has an integrated water storage tank with dry-running protection and a detergent inlet with dosing valve and empty indicator. The large rotary switch is easy to operate, and installation and maintenance have also been designed to be extremely user-friendly. The electronic monitoring of the machine and the error indicator ensure excellent operational safety. It is supplied without accessories, but these can be selected at any point of use. Available as an option: pressure gauge and time counter, inlet for second detergent, automatic pressure relief and a wide range of remote controls.