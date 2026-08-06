High-pressure cleaner HD 17/15-4 St
Stationary high-pressure cleaner with cover and frame made of powder-coated steel. Impresses with high flow volume (1,700 l/h), high-quality equipment and high operational safety.
For continuous use in tough working conditions – our stationary high-pressure cleaner for a temperature of up to 60 °C in the water inlet offers first-class performance with 1,700 l/h flow volume and 150 bar pressure. The high-pressure pump is protected from impurities by a large water filter. The frame and housing of the high-pressure machine are made of powder-coated steel and, together with the 4-pole, low-speed electric motor with water cooling, ensure a long service life. It also has an integrated water storage tank with dry-running protection and a detergent inlet with dosing valve and empty indicator. The large rotary switch is easy to operate, and installation and maintenance have also been designed to be extremely user-friendly. The electronic monitoring of the machine and the error indicator ensure excellent operational safety. It is supplied without accessories, but these can be selected at any point of use. Available as an option: pressure gauge and time counter, inlet for second detergent, automatic pressure relief and a wide range of remote controls.
Features and benefits
Durable and robustRobust frame and cover made of powder-coated steel. 4-pole, slow-running electric motor guarantees a long working time. Robust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head and high-quality materials ensure a long service life.
High-quality equipmentStorage tank with float valve and dry-running protection. Ready for connection of remote controls.
Robust design for harsh working conditionsSuitable for daily use. Can be used under tough working conditions. Reliable and durable Kärcher high-performance crankshaft pump ensures optimal pressure.
Electronic monitoring for greater operational safety.
- Switch off in the event of water shortage, LEDs: standby, service, error.
- Automatic switch-off in case of low voltage range or overvoltage.
Easy operation
- Just one rotary switch for all functions guarantees simple operation without long training times.
- Particularly user-friendly thanks to self-explanatory symbols. No need for time-consuming induction.
- Practical error display informs users immediately and saves time.
Large integrated water filter
- Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water.
- Ensures long service life for all high-pressure components.
- Very easy to clean.
Simple maintenance and very easy servicing
- Indicator: error codes, operating status, maintenance intervals.
- Comprehensive service network with highly trained service technicians.
Extensive range of accessories and attachment kits
- Automatic pressure relief is available as an option.
- Optional: second inlet with valve and empty indicator.
- Pressure gauge and elapsed time counter are available as an option.
Is ready for use quickly at any time
- Ready at the push of a button, with no set-up times or transporting mobile machines.
- The pump starts as soon as the trigger gun is activated, allowing convenient working from any supply point.
- The machine is always ready to go for maximum productivity and flexibility.
Servo Control
- Pressure and water flow can be adjusted at the gun.
- Versatile and flexible uses.
- Diverse applications and excellent cleaning results.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|900 - 1700
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|100 - 150 / 10 - 15
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|210 / 21
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Connected load (kW)
|9
|Protection (A)
|16
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Water inlet
|1″
|Number of users
|2
|Portability
|stationary
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|84
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|93,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|800 x 605 x 600
Scope of supply
- Servo Control
- Power nozzle
- Frame and cover: Steel, powder-coated
- Prepared for Servo Control
- Pre-equipped for a detergent inlet
Equipment
- Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
- Dry-running protection
- Large water fine filter
- Storage tank with float valve
- Prepared for remote operation
- RM1 dosage
- Sight glass for oil level
- Oil dipstick
- Water-cooled motor
Application areas
- For cleaning tasks in the food and chemicals industries
- Cleaning animal stables in agriculture
- Vehicle and machine cleaning in the automotive, industry and agricultural area
- Versatile applications in industrial settings, e.g. for cleaning production facilities
- Suitable for use in production halls, warehouses, logistics buildings and heavy industry facilities
- High-pressure cleaning of machines and equipment in the construction, agricultural and municipal sectors
- High pressure cleaning of vehicles
- Agriculture
- Ideal for car workshops, vehicle rental stores, car wash centers, building service contractors, trade professionals, small construction companies, small garages and farms, etc.
- Ideal for car dealerships, car hire companies and service stations