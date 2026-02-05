High-pressure cleaner HDS 10/21 -4 St Gas -EU-I
Stationary hot water high-pressure cleaner: robust, durable and easy to use. It is suitable for continuous use and features high-quality equipment.
With a pressure of 210 bar and a flow rate of 1000 l/h, this stationary hot water HDS machine with a gas burner is ideal for continuous use in industrial and agricultural applications. It features a robust crankshaft pump with a brass cylinder head and durable powder-coated steel casing and frame. The pump is protected by a large water filter. The high-pressure cleaner includes an integrated water storage tank with limescale protection and empty indicator as well as a four-pole, low-speed electric motor with water cooling. The detergent is drawn in via a dosing valve and the empty level is displayed. The rotary switch makes operating the machine extremely easy. Installation and maintenance are also designed to be user-friendly, and the electronic monitoring system ensures a high level of operational safety. The machine is supplied without accessories; these can be selected individually for each workstation (point of use). Optionally available: pressure gauge, time counter for second detergent inlet, automatic pressure relief, various remote controls.
Features and benefits
Easy and intuitive operationJust one rotary switch for all functions guarantees simple operation without long training times. Practical error display informs users immediately and saves time. Self-explanatory symbols and a clear operating field make the machineeasy to understand, which increases productivity.
Gas burner tested, inspected and certified by KiwaKiwa certification: objective requirements are fulfilled. High heating output. With proven and efficient Kärcher burner technology for low fuel consumption.
High-performance crankshaft pumpReliable and durable Kärcher high-performance crankshaft pump ensures optimal pressure. Robust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head and high-quality materials ensure a long service life. Longer service life, less maintenance effort and lower costs. Ideal for industrial use.
Water-cooled four-pole electric motor
- Water-cooled motor for a high performance and long service life.
- For high performance and low maintenance costs.
- 4-pole, slow-running electric motor guarantees a long working time.
Electronic monitoring for greater operational safety.
- Flame and emission temperature monitoring, protection against water shortage/overpressure, limescale protection with empty indicator and malfunction monitoring ensure safe, long-lasting operation.
- Switches off in case of leaks or phase failure.
- Automatic shutoff in event of low voltage range or overvoltage.
High-quality equipment
- The integrated water reservoir with limescale protection and empty indicator protects the heating coil and the entire system from lime deposits.
- Robust casing and frame made of powder-coated steel.
- The detergent intake system with dosing valve and empty indicator is just part of the high-quality equipment supplied as standard.
High flexibility
- Remote controls can be used directly at the point of use.
- A time counter and pressure gauge as well as automatic pressure relief to protect accessories and pipelines are available as options.
- In its extensive range of accessories for high-pressure cleaners, Kärcher has the right accessory for every cleaning task and every objective.
Large, transparent water fine filter
- Easy-to-access water filter protects the pump against dirt particles in the water.
- Ensures long service life for all high-pressure components.
- Integrated water filter can be removed and cleaned without any tools.
Cleaning agent suction and dosing system for even better cleaning results
- Using the dosage setting function, detergents can be dosed with precision to match the degree of soiling.
- The detergent intake system with dosing valve and empty indicator is just part of the high-quality equipment supplied as standard.
- A second detergent inlet with empty indicator and dosing valve is available as an option.
Simple maintenance and very easy servicing
- Easy access to all service and maintenance components.
- Comprehensive service network with highly trained service technicians.
- Display of error codes, operating status, pump maintenance intervals and monitoring for faulty operation of the burner and the entire machine make servicing easier.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|min. 500 - max. 1000
|Working pressure (bar)
|210
|Connected load (kW)
|8
|Heat energy (kW)
|78,5
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Water inlet
|1″
|Number of users at one time
|1 - 1
|Portability
|stationary
|Protection (A)
|25
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|177
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|187
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1142 x 578 x 790
Scope of supply
- Flame monitoring
- Prepared for Servo Control
- Prepared for remote operation
- Power nozzle
- Detergent function: Suction
Equipment
- Oil dipstick
- Sight glass for oil level
- Pre-equipped for a detergent inlet
- RM1 dosage
- Dry-running protection
- Storage tank with float valve
- Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
- Water-cooled motor
- Frame and cover: Steel, powder-coated
Application areas
- Vehicle and machine cleaning in the automotive, industrial and agricultural sectors
- Ideal for applications in the food and chemicals industries
- For container and tank interior cleaning in the transport and logistics sector, in agriculture, the food industry and chemicals industry.
- Agriculture
- In production halls and workshops where hot water is needed
- Versatile applications in industrial settings, e.g. for cleaning production facilities
- Public sector
- Cleaning tractors, machines and implements in agriculture
- For cold or hot water high-pressure cleaning